Sikkim's Taungyadar Legacy: A Forest Settlement Dilemma

The Sikkim government's initiative to formalize pre-1980 settlements of traditional forest workers, known as Taungyadars, has encountered a bureaucratic hurdle. The central government has requested additional details on land use and layout plans to move forward with regularizing these forest dwellers' homes.

The proposal, aiming to convert around 57 hectares of forest land into revenue villages, was reviewed by the Forest Advisory Committee of the environment ministry in September. It seeks to honor the contributions of Taungyadars, who have long been stewards of the forest, collaborating with the state's forest department decades before the Forest Conservation Act of 1980.

State officials argue that these settlements, scattered across various districts, are lawful and backed by agreements from the 1970s. However, the central committee requires a detailed land use plan before approving the allocation. Meanwhile, the state plans compensatory afforestation to ensure environmental balance.