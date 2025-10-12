Left Menu

Sikkim's Taungyadar Legacy: A Forest Settlement Dilemma

Sikkim's efforts to regularize pre-1980 Taungyadar settlements on forest land face delays as the central government requests detailed land use plans. These traditional forest workers historically managed forest lands, and the state's proposal seeks to secure their rights, affecting 57 hectares across Gangtok, Namchi, and Pakyong districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 09:50 IST
Sikkim's Taungyadar Legacy: A Forest Settlement Dilemma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Sikkim government's initiative to formalize pre-1980 settlements of traditional forest workers, known as Taungyadars, has encountered a bureaucratic hurdle. The central government has requested additional details on land use and layout plans to move forward with regularizing these forest dwellers' homes.

The proposal, aiming to convert around 57 hectares of forest land into revenue villages, was reviewed by the Forest Advisory Committee of the environment ministry in September. It seeks to honor the contributions of Taungyadars, who have long been stewards of the forest, collaborating with the state's forest department decades before the Forest Conservation Act of 1980.

State officials argue that these settlements, scattered across various districts, are lawful and backed by agreements from the 1970s. However, the central committee requires a detailed land use plan before approving the allocation. Meanwhile, the state plans compensatory afforestation to ensure environmental balance.

