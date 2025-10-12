Trade Tensions Escalate: The Rare Earth Rut

In a biting response to President Donald Trump's recent tariffs on Chinese goods, China has condemned the actions as hypocritical while standing by its own export restrictions on rare earth elements. Despite mounting pressure, Beijing refrained from imposing new tariffs on U.S. products.

Trump's additional 100% tariffs on Chinese exports and upcoming export controls on critical software have unsettled Wall Street, particularly affecting Big Tech. The situation could hinder an anticipated summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, highlighting the fraught economic landscape.

China's commerce ministry described these developments as damaging to bilateral trade talks. However, Beijing's measured response hints at a willingness to navigate toward negotiation rather than a full-scale trade conflict.