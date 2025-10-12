European Leaders Rally for Gaza Peace: Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh
European Council President Antonio Costa will join global leaders in Egypt for a peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh. The meeting aims to finalize a peace agreement to end the conflict in Gaza, highlighting international efforts for a diplomatic resolution.
European Council President Antonio Costa is set to attend a crucial peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, an EU representative confirmed on Sunday.
This international summit, held in the picturesque Red Sea resort city, will focus on reaching a consensus to cease the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
The event underscores a collective international push towards achieving peace in the troubled region, with hopes pinned on diplomatic efforts over military solutions.
