European Leaders Rally for Gaza Peace: Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh

European Council President Antonio Costa will join global leaders in Egypt for a peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh. The meeting aims to finalize a peace agreement to end the conflict in Gaza, highlighting international efforts for a diplomatic resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 12-10-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 12:28 IST
European Council President Antonio Costa is set to attend a crucial peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, an EU representative confirmed on Sunday.

This international summit, held in the picturesque Red Sea resort city, will focus on reaching a consensus to cease the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The event underscores a collective international push towards achieving peace in the troubled region, with hopes pinned on diplomatic efforts over military solutions.

