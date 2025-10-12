Left Menu

Madagascar on the Brink: A Power Struggle Unfolds

Madagascar faces political instability as its presidency reports an attempted illegal seizure of power. Soldiers from an elite unit, pivotal in a past coup, now back youth-led protests challenging President Rajoelina's authority, marking a significant threat since his recent reelection.

Madagascar's political environment is becoming increasingly unstable as the presidency announced an attempted illegal and forcible seizure of power, although no concrete evidence has been provided.

The situation escalated after soldiers from the elite CAPSAT unit, who previously aided President Andry Rajoelina's seizure of power in a 2009 coup, openly urged other military personnel to disobey orders.

This move is in support of youth-led protests that began on September 25 and now pose the most significant challenge to Rajoelina's leadership since his reelection in 2023.

