Supreme Court Declines Plea for Electoral Roll Fraud Probe

The Supreme Court has turned down a plea seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into allegations of electoral roll manipulation in Bengaluru Central constituency and others. The plea aimed for an inquiry led by a former judge.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi suggested the petitioner take up the matter with the Election Commission of India (ECI) instead. They expressed disinclination to entertain the petition stated as being in public interest. Counsel for the petitioner, advocate Rohit Pandey, said a representation had been filed with the poll panel but remains unaddressed.

The petition was filed in the context of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims of 'vote theft' and electoral fraud by alleged collusion between BJP and election authorities. Despite requesting a timeline for the ECI's decision, the court did not oblige, recommending seeking appropriate legal recourse.

