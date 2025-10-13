Revolutionizing Justice: India's New Era in Criminal Laws

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the launch of three new criminal laws as a landmark reform, overhauling India's justice system for the 21st century.

At an exhibition in Jaipur, Shah highlighted the inefficiencies of the old system, where cases lingered for decades without resolution. He expressed confidence that the new laws would ensure quicker, more transparent justice.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam replace outdated colonial-era laws, streamlining processes like filing chargesheets.

Amit Shah emphasized training efforts for police, judicial officers, forensic staff, and introduced technology-driven solutions including video conferencing and e-FIRs to reduce court appearances.

During an exhibition in Jaipur, Shah noted significant improvements, including increased conviction rates in Rajasthan, and advocated extending the exhibit for broader public access.

Shah also participated in a virtual ground-breaking ceremony for various development projects, emphasizing the BJP government's commitment to fulfilling its promises.

