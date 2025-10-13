Left Menu

Revolutionizing Justice: India's New Era in Criminal Laws

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the new criminal laws as a groundbreaking reform, transforming India's justice system. The laws focus on timely justice, transparency, and reducing court appearances through technological integration. Shah is confident these changes will modernize India's judiciary, enhancing its efficiency and accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-10-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 15:48 IST
Revolutionizing Justice: India's New Era in Criminal Laws
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the launch of three new criminal laws as a landmark reform, overhauling India's justice system for the 21st century.

At an exhibition in Jaipur, Shah highlighted the inefficiencies of the old system, where cases lingered for decades without resolution. He expressed confidence that the new laws would ensure quicker, more transparent justice.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam replace outdated colonial-era laws, streamlining processes like filing chargesheets.

Amit Shah emphasized training efforts for police, judicial officers, forensic staff, and introduced technology-driven solutions including video conferencing and e-FIRs to reduce court appearances.

During an exhibition in Jaipur, Shah noted significant improvements, including increased conviction rates in Rajasthan, and advocated extending the exhibit for broader public access.

Shah also participated in a virtual ground-breaking ceremony for various development projects, emphasizing the BJP government's commitment to fulfilling its promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Clash Over Kerala IT Professional's Suicide: Allegations and Rebuttals

Political Clash Over Kerala IT Professional's Suicide: Allegations and Rebut...

 India
2
Sexual Assault Reported at South Asian University

Sexual Assault Reported at South Asian University

 India
3
London Stocks Surge as Trade Tensions Ease; Miners Lead the Charge

London Stocks Surge as Trade Tensions Ease; Miners Lead the Charge

 Global
4
Revenue Officers Demand Justice in Kullu Tehsildar Assault Case

Revenue Officers Demand Justice in Kullu Tehsildar Assault Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025