Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Janata Darshan: A Commitment to Citizen Welfare
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a Janata Darshan in Uttar Pradesh, addressing grievances from citizens involving police action, utilities, financial aid, and land disputes. He assured thorough investigation and time-bound resolution, reinforcing the government's commitment to the public. Positive engagement with attendees, including children, highlighted the event.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged with residents of Uttar Pradesh during a Janata Darshan, addressing grievances ranging from police procedures to utility concerns. The session, attended by over 50 individuals, was part of a regular public outreach initiative.
Among those present was a CRPF jawan from Bulandshahr with a land dispute, receiving assurance from the CM of a thorough investigation and resolution. This pledges the administration's commitment to serve the public effectively and efficiently.
Youthful attendees also experienced a personal touch as CM Adityanath took moments to encourage their educational pursuits, promoting a spirit of community and future development.
(With inputs from agencies.)