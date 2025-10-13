Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Janata Darshan: A Commitment to Citizen Welfare

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged with residents of Uttar Pradesh during a Janata Darshan, addressing grievances ranging from police procedures to utility concerns. The session, attended by over 50 individuals, was part of a regular public outreach initiative.

Among those present was a CRPF jawan from Bulandshahr with a land dispute, receiving assurance from the CM of a thorough investigation and resolution. This pledges the administration's commitment to serve the public effectively and efficiently.

Youthful attendees also experienced a personal touch as CM Adityanath took moments to encourage their educational pursuits, promoting a spirit of community and future development.

(With inputs from agencies.)