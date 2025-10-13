Left Menu

Counterfeit Cigarette Syndicate Busted in West Delhi

Police in West Delhi have dismantled a gang involved in supplying fake cigarettes, seizing 2.4 lakh sticks. The operation led to the arrest of four men, revealing connections to a broader network. Investigations continue to identify additional syndicate members and the source of the counterfeit items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on the proliferation of counterfeit goods, police in West Delhi apprehended four individuals accused of distributing fake cigarettes. Law enforcement officials seized approximately 2.4 lakh cigarette sticks during the raid, which underscores the depth of the illegal operation.

The accused, identified as Parveen Singh, Puneet Gupta, Pawan Gupta, and Dilip Yadav, were caught with a substantial amount of counterfeit cigarettes. A representative from ITC Limited verified the fraudulent nature of the products on site, reinforcing the seriousness of the offense.

The incident highlights the ongoing battle against counterfeit goods in Delhi, with preliminary investigations pointing to a wider syndicate trafficking the cigarettes into the city. Authorities continue to probe the network's origins and affiliates as they work to dismantle the illegal trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

