Tragedy Strikes: Army Officer Dies in Jaisalmer Vehicle Accident

A tragic accident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district claimed the life of a 33-year-old army officer and injured four others. The incident occurred near Gamnewala village when their vehicle overturned on Sunday on the way to Longewala. The victims were treated at Ramgarh hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:03 IST
A fatal accident near Gamnewala village in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district resulted in the death of a 33-year-old army officer and left four others injured. The vehicle overturned on a turn, local police reported on Monday.

The accident occurred Sunday evening on their way to Longewala, with the loss of control cited as the cause. The deceased was a Major from Andhra Pradesh. Injured among the group were a Lieutenant Colonel, two Major rank officers, and the driver, who were treated at Ramgarh hospital.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Achalram confirmed the vehicle overturned after losing control on a turn. The injured received initial treatment at a local facility before being transferred to the Army hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

