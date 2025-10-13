Tragedy Strikes: Army Officer Dies in Jaisalmer Vehicle Accident

A fatal accident near Gamnewala village in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district resulted in the death of a 33-year-old army officer and left four others injured. The vehicle overturned on a turn, local police reported on Monday.

The accident occurred Sunday evening on their way to Longewala, with the loss of control cited as the cause. The deceased was a Major from Andhra Pradesh. Injured among the group were a Lieutenant Colonel, two Major rank officers, and the driver, who were treated at Ramgarh hospital.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Achalram confirmed the vehicle overturned after losing control on a turn. The injured received initial treatment at a local facility before being transferred to the Army hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)