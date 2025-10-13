YouTube Fame Turns Sour: Influencer and Son Arrested on Grave Charges

A widely-followed YouTuber, Arabinda Mandal, and his teenage son have been apprehended on serious allegations of raping a minor in West Bengal. The arrests were confirmed by law enforcement on Monday.

Mandal, along with his son, reportedly exploited a 15-year-old girl who had been aiding them in producing short videos. Sources reveal that the father-son duo secretly filmed the victim without her consent and later used it as blackmail material.

Acting on a complaint filed by the victim's parents, authorities arrested the pair and initiated legal proceedings under the POCSO Act. Mandal appeared at the SDJM's Court, Basirhat, while his son has been placed in a juvenile facility.

