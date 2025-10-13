Left Menu

YouTube Fame Turns Sour: Influencer and Son Arrested on Grave Charges

Arabinda Mandal, a popular YouTuber, and his son were arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in West Bengal, India. The arrests followed accusations that they secretly filmed and blackmailed the girl. Legal action commenced with Mandal remanded to police custody and his son to a juvenile home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A widely-followed YouTuber, Arabinda Mandal, and his teenage son have been apprehended on serious allegations of raping a minor in West Bengal. The arrests were confirmed by law enforcement on Monday.

Mandal, along with his son, reportedly exploited a 15-year-old girl who had been aiding them in producing short videos. Sources reveal that the father-son duo secretly filmed the victim without her consent and later used it as blackmail material.

Acting on a complaint filed by the victim's parents, authorities arrested the pair and initiated legal proceedings under the POCSO Act. Mandal appeared at the SDJM's Court, Basirhat, while his son has been placed in a juvenile facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

