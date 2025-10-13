High-Stakes Encounter Ends in Tragic Demise

A wanted criminal linked to several violent crimes, including the rape of a child, met a fatal end during a police encounter in Meerut on Monday. Shahzad, also known as Nikki, had multiple cases against him, ranging from rape to attempted murder.

The confrontation unfolded on the Sardhana-Binoli road, where Shahzad brazenly opened fire on officers after being asked to halt. One officer's bulletproof jacket halted a bullet, prompting police to respond decisively, wounding Shahzad. Despite immediate hospital care, he succumbed to his injuries.

Shahzad, carrying a Rs 25,000 bounty, had evaded capture for nine months. His recent intimidations culminated in the brutal act against the family of his young victim. The police's culmination of efforts saw the retrieval of a firearm, ammunition, an unregistered motorcycle, and a mobile phone, underscoring Shahzad's criminal trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)