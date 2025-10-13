Left Menu

Celebrating Excellence: Dr. Devesh Tripathi's Recognition

Corporate Lawyer Devesh Tripathi was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Business Management by California University San Diego for his impactful contributions in corporate and international taxation. Dr. Tripathi, also known for his advocacy for social justice, founded the Eminent Jurists Law Firm and leads the National Economic Forum.

New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:29 IST
Celebrating Excellence: Dr. Devesh Tripathi's Recognition
  • Country:
  • India

Corporate Lawyer Devesh Tripathi has been honored with an Honorary Doctorate in Business Management from California University San Diego for his significant contributions to corporate and international taxation.

Through a unique online ceremony, Dr. Tripathi emphasized the importance of integrity and pro bono work, urging new graduates to pursue a legal career that reflects these values.

Dr. Tripathi, with extensive experience in various legal disciplines, founded the Eminent Jurists Law Firm and champions economic transformation as Founding President of the National Economic Forum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

