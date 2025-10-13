Dutch Safeguard: Securing Europe's Chipmaking Future
The Dutch government seized control of chipmaker Nexperia from China's Wingtech to protect economic security, with the European Commission emphasizing the importance of technology security in the EU's Economic Security Strategy.
The Dutch government has taken decisive action to safeguard its economic security by assuming control of the chipmaker Nexperia from Chinese ownership. This significant move has also been highlighted by a spokesperson from the European Commission as a crucial step toward protecting wider European economic interests.
Addressing reporters, the spokesperson reiterated the European Union's commitment to prioritize technology security as part of its Economic Security Strategy. The Commission has pledged to maintain open dialogue with Dutch authorities to assess future measures.
The Dutch authorities justified their intervention with concerns over the potential transfer of vital technology to China's Wingtech, underlining the importance of maintaining control over critical technological resources.
