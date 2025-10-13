Left Menu

Dutch Safeguard: Securing Europe's Chipmaking Future

The Dutch government seized control of chipmaker Nexperia from China's Wingtech to protect economic security, with the European Commission emphasizing the importance of technology security in the EU's Economic Security Strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:07 IST
Dutch Safeguard: Securing Europe's Chipmaking Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The Dutch government has taken decisive action to safeguard its economic security by assuming control of the chipmaker Nexperia from Chinese ownership. This significant move has also been highlighted by a spokesperson from the European Commission as a crucial step toward protecting wider European economic interests.

Addressing reporters, the spokesperson reiterated the European Union's commitment to prioritize technology security as part of its Economic Security Strategy. The Commission has pledged to maintain open dialogue with Dutch authorities to assess future measures.

The Dutch authorities justified their intervention with concerns over the potential transfer of vital technology to China's Wingtech, underlining the importance of maintaining control over critical technological resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bail Denied in Thane Civic Official's Bribery Case

Bail Denied in Thane Civic Official's Bribery Case

 India
2
ONGC Eyes Profitable Future with New Oil Trading Venture

ONGC Eyes Profitable Future with New Oil Trading Venture

 India
3
India-Canada Strengthen Ties with Ambitious New Roadmap

India-Canada Strengthen Ties with Ambitious New Roadmap

 India
4
Campus Controversy: Viral Video Sparks Investigation at MSU

Campus Controversy: Viral Video Sparks Investigation at MSU

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025