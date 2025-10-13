Left Menu

Khalid Saifi Granted Interim Bail to Attend Family Duties

A Delhi court provided Khalid Saifi, founder of United Against Hate, with a 10-day interim bail to attend a family wedding and care for his ailing mother. Saifi, jailed for a riots case, was granted this relief after his niece's marriage and his mother's health were verified.

Khalid Saifi, the founder of United Against Hate, has been granted a 10-day interim bail by a Delhi court. The court's decision allows him to attend his niece's wedding and to be with his ailing mother.

Judge Sameer Bajpai ruled on Saifi's plea for a 15-day interim bail, citing his niece's marriage and the health condition of his elderly mother as significant reasons. Despite no close familial relation with the bride, the court verified the marriage's authenticity.

The court also acknowledged Saifi's mother's advanced age and unspecified health issues as reasons justifying the bail. Therefore, Saifi is permitted to be free from October 14 to 23, provided he furnishes a bail bond and a personal bond of Rs 20,000 each, and surrenders on the evening of October 23.

