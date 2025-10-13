Left Menu

Critical Impact: U.S. Government Shutdown Hits the Economy Hard

The U.S. government shutdown is significantly affecting the economy, as highlighted by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The prolonged closure has necessitated reshuffling of funds, impacting military and federal workers, while also stalling aid to farmers and delaying economic data release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:04 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ongoing U.S. federal government shutdown is beginning to take a toll on the nation's economy, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Speaking on the 13th day of the closure, Bessent highlighted the emerging seriousness of the situation.

In an interview with Fox Business Network's 'Mornings with Maria,' Bessent explained that in order to ensure military personnel receive their paychecks, the government has had to defer payments to other federal workers and services, impacting institutions like the Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo.

The secretary also expressed concern over the shutdown's effect on U.S. aid for farmers and noted that comprehensive economic data from the Treasury will be unavailable until the shutdown concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

