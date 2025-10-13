Left Menu

Prisoner Release Amid Historic Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

Egypt received 154 Palestinian prisoners released by Israel under an exchange agreement with Hamas. In a broader swap involving over 1,900 individuals, the prisoners were initially freed as part of a ceasefire deal. Their relocation to third countries is ongoing, as documented by observers on the ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, 154 Palestinian prisoners released by Israel as part of a swap deal with Hamas have been transported to Egypt, according to an Egyptian official.

The release is part of a larger exchange involving over 1,900 Palestinians in return for hostages held by Hamas. As part of this ceasefire agreement, the freed individuals are to be relocated to third countries.

Associated Press journalists documented the arrival of other freed prisoners in Gaza, greeted by large crowds at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis. The exchange represents a major step in the ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

