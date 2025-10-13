Prisoner Release Amid Historic Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

In a significant development, 154 Palestinian prisoners released by Israel as part of a swap deal with Hamas have been transported to Egypt, according to an Egyptian official.

The release is part of a larger exchange involving over 1,900 Palestinians in return for hostages held by Hamas. As part of this ceasefire agreement, the freed individuals are to be relocated to third countries.

Associated Press journalists documented the arrival of other freed prisoners in Gaza, greeted by large crowds at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis. The exchange represents a major step in the ongoing ceasefire negotiations.