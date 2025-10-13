Assam's Aspiration: Subsidies and Support Under Review

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the government's commitment to support the state's aspirational class during a recent meeting. The focus was on preparations to distribute cereals and essential items like sugar and salt at subsidized rates through the Public Distribution System.

The meeting also reviewed the ongoing implementation of a significant subsidy initiative—a Rs 250 discount on LPG cylinders under the 'Orunodoi' scheme, set to benefit select families starting January 2026.

Having launched its third edition in 2024, the 'Orunodoi' scheme continues to bolster financial aid and welfare benefits for eligible households. The administration has also set up a dedicated helpdesk to address any concerns related to this welfare scheme.