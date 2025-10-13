Left Menu

Market Watchdog Sebi Sets New RPT Guidelines

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Market regulator Sebi has unveiled fresh guidelines aimed at bolstering transparency and clarity in related party transactions (RPT) undertaken by listed companies. The guidelines mandate a comprehensive exchange of information with both audit committees and shareholders before approving any transaction.

According to Sebi's latest circular, companies must explain the rationale behind each transaction, provide any pertinent valuation or external reports, and voluntarily disclose the percentage of the counterparty's annual turnover represented by the transaction. Furthermore, during shareholder approval processes, companies are expected to convey these details transparently, ensuring all stakeholders are well-informed.

Effective immediately, the circular also introduces relaxed norms for smaller RPTs, waiving detailed requirements for those not exceeding 1% of annual consolidated turnover or Rs 10 crore. This follows Sebi's board approval of proposed relaxations last month to streamline the information dissemination process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

