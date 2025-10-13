Left Menu

Cracking Down on Copper Theft: Police Nab Six in Violent Encounter

Six individuals were arrested by Muzaffarnagar police following an intense gunfight, ending their spree of transformer and copper wire thefts. The gang's activities spanned across multiple districts, causing severe power disruptions. A reward was announced for the successful police operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:39 IST
Cracking Down on Copper Theft: Police Nab Six in Violent Encounter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, law enforcement officers in Muzaffarnagar successfully apprehended six persons involved in the theft of power transformers and copper wires following a violent confrontation on Monday. Acting promptly on a tip-off, police engaged the suspects in a gunfight under the Titawi Police Station jurisdiction, leading to the arrest of all six individuals.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar reported to the media that four of the apprehended were injured during the exchange. The operation uncovered a considerable amount of stolen copper wiring sourced from transformers, which was seized along with two cars and a motorcycle belonging to the gang. Their illegal activities reportedly stretched across several districts, significantly impacting the local agricultural community with extended power outages.

The police operation drew praise, and a cash reward of Rs 25,000 was announced for the officers involved. The arrest is expected to alleviate some disruption faced by farmers in western Uttar Pradesh, as the arrested gang had been causing recurring power cuts due to their thefts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's 51st Claim: Operation Sindoor's Abrupt Halt

Trump's 51st Claim: Operation Sindoor's Abrupt Halt

 India
2
Revolutionizing India's Blue Economy: A Call for Modernization of Fisheries

Revolutionizing India's Blue Economy: A Call for Modernization of Fisheries

 India
3
Fraud Rocks Chhattisgarh Bharatmala Project

Fraud Rocks Chhattisgarh Bharatmala Project

 India
4
Hostage Hope: Stories of Survival Amidst War

Hostage Hope: Stories of Survival Amidst War

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025