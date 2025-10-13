Cracking Down on Copper Theft: Police Nab Six in Violent Encounter

In a significant operation, law enforcement officers in Muzaffarnagar successfully apprehended six persons involved in the theft of power transformers and copper wires following a violent confrontation on Monday. Acting promptly on a tip-off, police engaged the suspects in a gunfight under the Titawi Police Station jurisdiction, leading to the arrest of all six individuals.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar reported to the media that four of the apprehended were injured during the exchange. The operation uncovered a considerable amount of stolen copper wiring sourced from transformers, which was seized along with two cars and a motorcycle belonging to the gang. Their illegal activities reportedly stretched across several districts, significantly impacting the local agricultural community with extended power outages.

The police operation drew praise, and a cash reward of Rs 25,000 was announced for the officers involved. The arrest is expected to alleviate some disruption faced by farmers in western Uttar Pradesh, as the arrested gang had been causing recurring power cuts due to their thefts.

(With inputs from agencies.)