Tragic River Incident Spurs Suspensions and Government Intervention

In a distressing incident, three police officers faced suspension following the drowning of a 15-year-old Dalit boy, who attempted to escape during a police raid in the Kannauj district's Gursahaiganj area. The operation was linked to an investigation into a minor girl's abduction case filed earlier this month.

High-ranking officials, including Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun and Kanpur DIG Harish Chandra, visited the boy's village on Monday to offer their condolences and assure the family of governmental support. Arun pledged various aids, such as land, housing, and financial benefits, to assist the grieving family.

The teenager, identified as Dharamveer, reportedly leaped into the Kali River to evade the police. An SDRF team continues to search for him. This incident raises further tensions regarding the police's handling of the situation and their alleged attempt to arrest another minor, prompting the current suspensions.

