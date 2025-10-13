Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Unauthorized Sale of Vaidyanath Sugar Factory

Allegations surface against Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde and Vaidyanath Cooperative Sugar Factory directors for approving the sale of the mill without shareholder consent. Accusations include violation of land restrictions and improper registration processes. Inquiry demands arise, with potential hunger strikes looming if ignored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A troubling controversy has emerged as Kuldip Karpe, Beed district president of the Krantikari Shetkari Sanghatana, accuses Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde of authorizing the sale of Vaidyanath Cooperative Sugar Factory to a private firm without notifying its shareholders.

The cooperative mill, sold for Rs 132 crore, reportedly skirts land sale restrictions under the Maharashtra Tenancy and Agricultural Lands Act, 1948, raising questions about the legitimacy of the transaction. Registration occurred in Ambajogai, further fueling suspicions. Karpe insists on an inquiry and threatens a hunger strike during Diwali if demands go unmet.

With claims of undisclosed consent from the board of directors and concerns over the future of 7,500 shareholder farmers, the situation calls into question both legal compliance and the legacy of Gopinath Munde, who originally established the mill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

