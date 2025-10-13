Controversial Trials: Bangladesh Officers Face Charges in Wake of Awami League Era

Dhaka, Bangladesh – In a surprising move, Bangladesh's interim government announced that a building within the Dhaka Cantonment is now a temporary prison, sparking debate over the pending trials of 16 military officers accused of crimes under the former Awami League government.

The home ministry confirmed that MES building no. 54 has been designated under the authority of the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Prisons Act, with immediate effect, though they did not specify whether this would become the holding location for the accused officers.

This development follows the ICT-BD's issuance of arrest warrants against 30 individuals, including high-ranking army officers, for their alleged involvement in serious offenses like enforced disappearances, abductions, and torture of political opponents during Sheikh Hasina's rule, intensifying the already charged political atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)