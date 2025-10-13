Nagaland's Pen-Down Strike: Defending Meritocracy in IAS Inductions

Nagaland's Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) has announced a three-day pen-down strike by government employees, launching on October 14. The protest targets the recent selection of non-state civil service officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), violating the merit-based induction norms according to various employee associations.

Leading the charge, the Confederation of All Nagaland State Services Employees Association (CANSSEA) highlighted long-standing grievances, citing an incident from March 2025 when a government circular for IAS vacancies was retracted to supposedly favor a non-qualifying candidate. This action, among others, has fueled discontent among state employees committed to maintaining fair recruitment systems.

Expressing solidarity, the Federation of Nagaland State Engineering Service Association (FONSESA) and the Nagaland In-Service Doctors Association (NIDA) joined voices, demanding adherence to established recruitment processes through the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC). The JCC has warned of escalating protests if their demands for maintaining meritocracy and justice are not met within the strike period.

(With inputs from agencies.)