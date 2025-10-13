Left Menu

Russia Calls for Restraint Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Tensions

Russia has expressed concern over recent border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The Russian Foreign Ministry urged both nations to exercise restraint. Reports indicate the situation is stabilizing, which Russia welcomes as a positive development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has voiced its concern regarding reports of recent border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The Russian Foreign Ministry has urged both Kabul and Islamabad to demonstrate restraint in their actions.

A statement released on Monday by the ministry indicated that the incoming information suggests the situation between the two countries is stabilizing.

Russia welcomes this development as a positive sign towards reducing tensions in the region. The call for restraint demonstrates Russia's interest in promoting peace and stability at a time of fluctuating relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

