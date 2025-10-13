Russia Calls for Restraint Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Tensions

Russia has voiced its concern regarding reports of recent border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The Russian Foreign Ministry has urged both Kabul and Islamabad to demonstrate restraint in their actions.

A statement released on Monday by the ministry indicated that the incoming information suggests the situation between the two countries is stabilizing.

Russia welcomes this development as a positive sign towards reducing tensions in the region. The call for restraint demonstrates Russia's interest in promoting peace and stability at a time of fluctuating relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)