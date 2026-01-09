Call for Restraint: France Urges Iran Amid Protests

In a strong diplomatic stance, France has called on Iran to exercise maximum restraint in handling nationwide protests fueled by economic hardships. The demonstrations have sparked widespread concern, especially following an internet blackout reported by monitoring group NetBlocks.

A French diplomatic source has deplored the deaths of several protesters and emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding these fatalities. This appeal from France underscores its commitment to the preservation of freedom of expression and assembly.

The international community continues to focus on Iran, urging the nation to meet its obligations under international law. The situation remains tense as calls for transparency and accountability resonate through diplomatic channels.