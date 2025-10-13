Left Menu

Lula's Next Supreme Court Nomination Awaited

Brazil's President Lula plans to announce his Supreme Court judge nominee after returning from Europe. Justice Luis Barroso is stepping down, prompting this nomination. Lula, speaking in Rome, emphasized wanting a qualified candidate and will discuss the choice with his team before seeking Senate approval.

Updated: 13-10-2025 20:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has revealed plans to announce his choice for the next Supreme Court judge upon his return from Europe. This announcement comes after Justice Luis Roberto Barroso's decision to retire from the bench.

Speaking to journalists in Rome at the United Nations' World Food Forum, President Lula emphasized the importance of selecting a qualified candidate to fill the prestigious role on the Supreme Court. The nomination would be subject to Senate approval, as is customary.

Before finalizing his decision, Lula intends to consult with his team back in Brazil. His selection will have the potential to shape the judicial landscape as Brazil continues to navigate its legal and political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

