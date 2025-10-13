Demand for a Second Renaissance: Ensuring Safety for Women in Bengal

Amidst public anger over an alleged gang rape in Durgapur, West Bengal's Governor C V Ananda Bose expressed grave concerns about women's safety in the state, urging the need for a 'second renaissance' to ensure security for all.

Governor Bose, who visited the industrial town to meet with the survivor and her family, condemned the incident as a shock to public conscience. He underscored the necessity for stringent measures to prevent future occurrences of such crimes.

Political tensions rose as Bose's comments challenged the state government's record on safety, drawing criticism and sparking protests demanding justice and stronger protective laws for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)