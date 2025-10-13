Left Menu

Demand for a Second Renaissance: Ensuring Safety for Women in Bengal

In response to public outrage over the alleged gang rape of a medical student in Durgapur, Governor C V Ananda Bose called for a 'second renaissance' to secure women's safety in West Bengal. Meeting the survivor's family, he emphasized the need for stern action to prevent such crimes and ensure justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst public anger over an alleged gang rape in Durgapur, West Bengal's Governor C V Ananda Bose expressed grave concerns about women's safety in the state, urging the need for a 'second renaissance' to ensure security for all.

Governor Bose, who visited the industrial town to meet with the survivor and her family, condemned the incident as a shock to public conscience. He underscored the necessity for stringent measures to prevent future occurrences of such crimes.

Political tensions rose as Bose's comments challenged the state government's record on safety, drawing criticism and sparking protests demanding justice and stronger protective laws for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

