Punjab Approves Security Boost in Jails and Relief for Calamity-Affected Farmers

During a recent cabinet meeting, the Punjab government greenlit crucial decisions to bolster prison security and offer better compensation to those affected by natural calamities. One significant initiative includes deploying sniffer dogs inside jails, a move aimed at cutting criminal activities within these facilities.

Chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the cabinet also revised compensation rates for farmers suffering crop losses due to calamities. The revisions promise up to Rs 20,000 per acre and elevated payouts for damaged properties, bridging the gap left by unchanged central allocations for disaster response.

In efforts to further state revenue and operational efficiency, the cabinet approved amendments to mineral transport regulations and endorsed changes to e-auction procedures for development properties. A push for affordable urban housing was also made through land allotments for cooperative flats, alongside extensions for mega housing projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)