NITI Aayog Unveils ‘India’s Blue Economy’ Strategy to Harness Deep-Sea Fisheries

In a landmark step toward unlocking India’s maritime potential, NITI Aayog today released a comprehensive report titled “India’s Blue Economy: Strategy for Harnessing Deep-Sea and Offshore Fisheries.” The report charts a strategic roadmap for sustainable utilization of India’s vast marine resources, reinforcing the government’s vision to transform the Blue Economy into a key pillar of national growth and employment.

The report was officially launched by Prof. Ramesh Chand, Member (Agriculture), and Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog, at a special event in New Delhi. The launch was attended by senior policymakers, state representatives, industry leaders, research institutions, and marine experts from across India’s coastal and island territories.

A detailed presentation was made by Dr. Neelam Patel, Programme Director (Agriculture Technology Division), NITI Aayog, outlining the strategy’s emphasis on science-based management, technology adoption, and community inclusion to ensure ecological sustainability and economic growth.

India’s Marine Wealth: Untapped Potential Beneath the Waves

India, with its 11,098 km of coastline, 2 million sq. km Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), and access to deep-sea waters beyond the continental shelf, ranks as the second-largest fish producer globally, contributing 8% of global fish production. The fisheries sector sustains nearly 30 million livelihoods and has become a critical export driver, earning ₹60,523 crore in FY 2023–24.

However, the report highlights that deep-sea and offshore fisheries remain largely unexploited, even though India’s EEZ holds an estimated potential yield of 7.16 million tonnes of marine resources. Most fishing activity is still concentrated in coastal and nearshore waters, putting pressure on shallow ecosystems while deep-sea resources remain underutilized.

“India’s vast oceanic territory offers a new frontier for sustainable development. By responsibly tapping into deep-sea fisheries, we can boost exports, create high-value jobs, and protect coastal ecosystems,” said Prof. Ramesh Chand, emphasizing the need for “science-led governance” in fisheries management.

A Blueprint for a Sustainable Deep-Sea Revolution

The report lays out a comprehensive national framework to systematically develop India’s deep-sea and offshore fisheries sector, aligned with the Blue Economy 2047 vision and UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14 — Life Below Water.

The framework promotes a science-based, technology-driven, and socially inclusive approach, with six key policy interventions:

Overhauling Policy and Regulatory Frameworks: Establishing clear, modernized deep-sea fishing laws and updating regional fisheries agreements to ensure sustainable international access. Institutional and Capacity Strengthening: Creating a national Deep-Sea Fisheries Authority for coordination, training, and research, and building partnerships with international institutions. Fleet Modernization and Infrastructure Upgradation: Encouraging adoption of eco-friendly, fuel-efficient vessels, advanced navigation systems, and modern fish landing centers to meet export-grade standards. Sustainable Resource Management: Introducing catch quotas, traceability systems, and biodiversity safeguards, while promoting research on migratory species and climate impacts. Resource Mobilization and Financing: Encouraging public-private partnerships, promoting access to concessional credit, and leveraging blue bonds and blended finance models for investment. Community Participation and Equity: Empowering fisher cooperatives, women’s groups, and youth collectives through training, ownership models, and access to deep-sea technology clusters.

Phased Implementation Plan and Financial Framework

The strategy is structured around three distinct phases, aligning investment priorities with India’s long-term development goals:

Phase I (2025–2028): Laying the Foundation and Fostering Early Growth Focus on policy reform, pilot projects, and institutional capacity building.

Phase II (2029–2032): Scaling Up and Achieving Global Competitiveness Expansion of deep-sea fleets, port modernization, digital monitoring, and export acceleration.

Phase III (2033 onwards): Achieving Global Leadership in Sustainable Fisheries Establishing India as a global hub for deep-sea fisheries, technology, and ocean innovation.

The report also proposes an indicative costing framework integrating existing central and centrally sponsored schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and other sectoral initiatives.

“The Blue Economy has the potential to become India’s next growth engine,” said Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog. “Through this strategy, we aim to harness the ocean’s wealth sustainably—balancing economic opportunity with ecological responsibility.”

Inclusive Growth Through Technology and Community Empowerment

Recognizing that deep-sea fishing is capital-intensive, the strategy promotes inclusive fleet development models through fisher cooperatives and cluster-based ownership structures, enabling smaller fishers to pool resources and access advanced technologies such as sonar-based fish detection, automated trawl systems, and satellite-based navigation.

The report further stresses the importance of digital transformation in fisheries management — recommending adoption of AI-powered marine mapping, blockchain-based traceability, and real-time vessel tracking systems to strengthen compliance and transparency.

“Technology and data are the new nets of the modern fisher,” said Dr. Neelam Patel. “From smart trawlers to predictive analytics, India’s deep-sea fishing can evolve into a high-tech, high-yield, and sustainable enterprise.”

Regional Collaboration and Stakeholder Engagement

To translate the strategy into action, NITI Aayog also organized a national workshop following the report release, bringing together 18 institutions and representatives from coastal states including Goa, Gujarat, Lakshadweep, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu.

The technical session on “Strategy of States and Way Forward Towards Harnessing Deep-Sea Fisheries and Export” featured state-level presentations highlighting ongoing initiatives, investment priorities, and export targets.

A panel discussion on “Advancing Resource Management through Regulatory Reforms, Research, Financing, and Capacity Building” followed, featuring experts from the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), and industry leaders.

The discussions emphasized the need for harmonized regulations, marine spatial planning, and regional fisheries management partnerships in the Indian Ocean to ensure equitable access and sustainability.

Driving India’s Blue Economy Vision 2047

The report aligns with India’s broader Blue Economy Vision 2047, which seeks to integrate marine resources into the national growth narrative. The Blue Economy—covering fisheries, maritime transport, aquaculture, offshore energy, biotechnology, and coastal tourism—has been identified as a key growth engine for India’s $10 trillion economy vision.

Through strategic investment, governance reforms, and partnerships, the NITI Aayog framework aims to make India a global leader in sustainable deep-sea and offshore fisheries by ensuring that growth is both economically viable and ecologically balanced.

“Our oceans are India’s new growth frontier,” Prof. Chand said. “With scientific management, modern technology, and empowered coastal communities, the Blue Economy can drive our journey toward Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Access to the Report

The full report, “India’s Blue Economy: Strategy for Harnessing Deep-Sea and Offshore Fisheries,” is available on the NITI Aayog website at: 🔗 https://niti.gov.in/sites/default/files/2025-10/Indias-Blue-Economy-Strategy-For-Harnessing-Deep-Sea-And-Offshore-Fisheries.pdf