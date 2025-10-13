India Leads the Charge on Early Warning Systems at G20

In a recent statement at the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Ministerial in South Africa, India emphasized the importance of early warning systems. These are strategically crucial investments in resilience, rather than technological luxuries, according to P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

Mishra highlighted India's transition from a relief-centric to a risk-informed approach. He presented innovative local mechanisms such as dedicated mitigation funds and community-based preparedness initiatives. These measures incorporate resilience into public finance and governance, as displayed by the Aapda Mitra volunteer program.

Addressing financing strategies, Mishra discussed India's constitutionally anchored disaster risk reduction model. It includes rules-based allocations and decentralized funding guided by a national Disaster Risk Index. He called upon G20 nations to build interoperable regional platforms and standardize data protocols under the global Early Warnings for All framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)