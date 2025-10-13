Left Menu

India Leads the Charge on Early Warning Systems at G20

India advocated for early warning systems as strategic resilience investments at the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction event. Principal Secretary P K Mishra emphasized India's transition to a risk-informed approach, showcasing local mechanisms and decentralized funding. Strengthening interoperable platforms and data protocols was urged to enhance global disaster preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:56 IST
India Leads the Charge on Early Warning Systems at G20
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement at the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Ministerial in South Africa, India emphasized the importance of early warning systems. These are strategically crucial investments in resilience, rather than technological luxuries, according to P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

Mishra highlighted India's transition from a relief-centric to a risk-informed approach. He presented innovative local mechanisms such as dedicated mitigation funds and community-based preparedness initiatives. These measures incorporate resilience into public finance and governance, as displayed by the Aapda Mitra volunteer program.

Addressing financing strategies, Mishra discussed India's constitutionally anchored disaster risk reduction model. It includes rules-based allocations and decentralized funding guided by a national Disaster Risk Index. He called upon G20 nations to build interoperable regional platforms and standardize data protocols under the global Early Warnings for All framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

 Global
2
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
4
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025