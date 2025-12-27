Cracks in the Wall: Tales of Resilience and Revelation

Neera Kashyap's 'Cracks in the Wall' is a compelling collection of short stories that traverses a variety of geographies and emotional terrains. The collection tackles heavy themes such as loss, mental illness, social injustice, and domestic violence while interspersing moments of hope and insight.

The title story presents a poignant narrative of Gulabi, a domestic violence survivor confronting her abuser before a village panchayat. This tale, along with others in the collection, emphasizes the power of solidarity and the importance of challenging oppressive systems through collective witness and support.

Kashyap's sensitivity to mental health is evident in stories like 'Half-Life' and 'The Silent Tree', which portray the intricacies of psychological struggles within domestic settings. The collection also explores spiritual seeking, with stories capturing the lyrical essence of pilgrimages and retreats, ultimately leaving readers with insights into human resilience.