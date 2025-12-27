Cracks in the Wall: Tales of Resilience and Revelation
Neera Kashyap's short story collection, 'Cracks in the Wall', delves into diverse geographies and emotional landscapes, exploring themes of suffering, resilience, and social justice. Through stories of domestic violence, mental health, and spiritual seeking, Kashyap illuminates the power of collective witnessing and personal transformation.
- Country:
- India
Neera Kashyap's 'Cracks in the Wall' is a compelling collection of short stories that traverses a variety of geographies and emotional terrains. The collection tackles heavy themes such as loss, mental illness, social injustice, and domestic violence while interspersing moments of hope and insight.
The title story presents a poignant narrative of Gulabi, a domestic violence survivor confronting her abuser before a village panchayat. This tale, along with others in the collection, emphasizes the power of solidarity and the importance of challenging oppressive systems through collective witness and support.
Kashyap's sensitivity to mental health is evident in stories like 'Half-Life' and 'The Silent Tree', which portray the intricacies of psychological struggles within domestic settings. The collection also explores spiritual seeking, with stories capturing the lyrical essence of pilgrimages and retreats, ultimately leaving readers with insights into human resilience.
ALSO READ
Marathon Running: A Test of Endurance and Heart Resilience
England's Victory Down Under: Root's Resilience and Team Triumphs
Margazhiyil Makkalisai: A Musical Revolution for Social Justice
U.S. Stocks Hover at Record Highs Amid Economic Resilience and AI-Fueled Optimism
Alaa Abd el-Fattah: A Symbol of Resilience Returns Home