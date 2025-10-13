Left Menu

Crackdown on 'Digital Arrests': 16 Arrested in BPO Cybercrime Racket

Police arrested 16 individuals linked to a cybercrime racket posing as a BPO firm. The group allegedly conducted online fraud, falsely portraying themselves as law enforcement, and extorted money from victims. The operation was run under the guise of Cybits Solution Pvt Ltd in HSR Layout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A cybercrime racket, masquerading as a BPO firm, led to the arrest of 16 individuals in a major police operation. Authorities cracked down on the fraudulent 'digital arrests' scheme, which endangered unsuspecting individuals by posing as law enforcement officers.

Investigations revealed that the racket was fronted by Cybits Solution Pvt Ltd, located in HSR Layout, where perpetrators were provided online training to commit scams. Their targets were intimidated with false accusations under narcotics and money laundering laws, resulting in financial extortion.

Inspector Harishkumar P M received a tip-off, prompting a raid that identified further evidence of digital fraud. Police have since launched an extensive probe to dismantle the larger network behind these cybercrimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

