Crackdown on 'Digital Arrests': 16 Arrested in BPO Cybercrime Racket

A cybercrime racket, masquerading as a BPO firm, led to the arrest of 16 individuals in a major police operation. Authorities cracked down on the fraudulent 'digital arrests' scheme, which endangered unsuspecting individuals by posing as law enforcement officers.

Investigations revealed that the racket was fronted by Cybits Solution Pvt Ltd, located in HSR Layout, where perpetrators were provided online training to commit scams. Their targets were intimidated with false accusations under narcotics and money laundering laws, resulting in financial extortion.

Inspector Harishkumar P M received a tip-off, prompting a raid that identified further evidence of digital fraud. Police have since launched an extensive probe to dismantle the larger network behind these cybercrimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)