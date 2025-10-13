Crackdown on 'Digital Arrests': 16 Arrested in BPO Cybercrime Racket
Police arrested 16 individuals linked to a cybercrime racket posing as a BPO firm. The group allegedly conducted online fraud, falsely portraying themselves as law enforcement, and extorted money from victims. The operation was run under the guise of Cybits Solution Pvt Ltd in HSR Layout.
- Country:
- India
A cybercrime racket, masquerading as a BPO firm, led to the arrest of 16 individuals in a major police operation. Authorities cracked down on the fraudulent 'digital arrests' scheme, which endangered unsuspecting individuals by posing as law enforcement officers.
Investigations revealed that the racket was fronted by Cybits Solution Pvt Ltd, located in HSR Layout, where perpetrators were provided online training to commit scams. Their targets were intimidated with false accusations under narcotics and money laundering laws, resulting in financial extortion.
Inspector Harishkumar P M received a tip-off, prompting a raid that identified further evidence of digital fraud. Police have since launched an extensive probe to dismantle the larger network behind these cybercrimes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Extortion Threat Shakes Jharkhand Medical Fraternity
Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Notorious Aide DK Rao in High-Profile Extortion Case
Notorious Aide of Chhota Rajan Arrested for Extortion Plot
Gangster Exploitation: Alleged Extortion Plot Unveiled
Mumbai's Underworld: MCOCA Invoked in High-Stakes Kidnapping and Extortion Case