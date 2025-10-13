Empowering India: The Inclusive Rise
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized India's unstoppable rise amid challenges, advocating for inclusive measures for people with special abilities. At an event in Jammu and Kashmir, he highlighted the need for equal opportunities in education and employment, urging society and businesses to support this mission for a developed India.
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has strongly affirmed India's potential to overcome obstacles, stating that the nation is on a path to becoming stronger and more powerful. Addressing the 45th Foundation Day of the School for the Hearing Impaired, he underscored the resilience against forces attempting to impede progress.
Sinha made a compelling call for inclusivity, emphasizing the importance of integrating people with special abilities into society. He highlighted crucial steps such as identifying and promoting their strengths, building an inclusive environment, supporting their decisions, and fostering self-learning opportunities.
Urging corporate and community involvement, Sinha praised the work of J-K Samaj Kalyan Kendra and honored its founder, Dr. R R Khajuria, for societal contributions. He called for collective action to ensure all individuals play a vital role in India's developmental journey.
