EU’s €11.5 Billion Investment to Propel South Africa’s Green Growth and Innovation

In a landmark development set to transform South Africa’s economic and industrial landscape, the European Union (EU) has announced an €11.5 billion (R230 billion) investment package to support the country’s transition towards inclusive, sustainable, and innovation-driven growth. The announcement, made at the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels, Belgium, marks one of the most significant economic partnerships between South Africa and the EU in recent years.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his weekly address to the nation, hailed the initiative as a “springboard for a resilient, green, and globally competitive South African economy.” He underscored that the funding package aligns closely with South Africa’s strategic development priorities, including energy transition, infrastructure modernization, skills development, digital connectivity, and industrial revitalisation.

A Transformative Investment for South Africa’s Future

“The €11.5 billion investment focuses on priorities that South Africa has set for itself as it strives to improve the lives of its people,” said President Ramaphosa. “These priorities include investment, the clean energy transition, skills and technology development, connectivity, and building strategic industries. Importantly, the partnership will contribute to creating jobs and inclusive growth.”

The President highlighted that the investment will support critical sectors pivotal to South Africa’s long-term sustainability, such as:

Green hydrogen production and infrastructure ;

Critical mineral processing and refining ;

Electric vehicle battery (e-battery) manufacturing ;

Renewable energy expansion , including solar and wind power;

Pharmaceutical and vaccine production ;

Digital and logistics infrastructure modernisation.

He noted that these targeted investments would not only accelerate the country’s transition to a low-carbon economy, but also foster technological innovation, job creation, and industrial competitiveness, ensuring that the benefits of development reach workers and communities across the country.

Advancing South Africa’s Just Energy Transition

At the heart of the EU–South Africa partnership lies the commitment to a “just and inclusive energy transition.” President Ramaphosa reaffirmed that South Africa’s shift toward renewable energy must protect workers, communities, and small businesses affected by the decline of carbon-intensive industries.

“Our energy transition must be just and inclusive. We must take deliberate measures to protect those who will be affected by the shift to a cleaner economy,” he said. “That is why part of the investment package is dedicated to re-skilling, training, and entrepreneurship support.”

A substantial portion of the funding will be channelled into:

Expanding large-scale renewable energy projects , particularly solar and wind;

Improving energy efficiency in public services and industries ;

Investing in local value chains for energy technologies, ensuring South Africa benefits from domestic manufacturing and technology transfer.

This approach complements ongoing national reforms under Eskom’s turnaround plan and the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET-IP), which seeks to balance economic growth, environmental sustainability, and social equity.

Building Strategic Industries and Manufacturing Capacity

The EU investment will catalyse industrial growth by supporting the local processing and refining of critical minerals such as platinum, manganese, and vanadium — essential components for clean technologies and electric mobility.

“The investment aims to mobilise finance to invest in local processing and refining of minerals that are critical to the energy transition,” President Ramaphosa explained.

South Africa, with its vast reserves of strategic minerals, is poised to become a key global supplier of green industrial materials, helping to power renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, and advanced battery technologies.

The investment will also accelerate the growth of the e-battery and green hydrogen sectors, two industries identified as central to South Africa’s future competitiveness under its Green Industrial Strategy.

Strengthening Infrastructure, Logistics, and Connectivity

The President noted that the package will provide substantial support for modernising South Africa’s transport and logistics systems, including rail, road, and port infrastructure.

“These investments will strengthen our ports and freight rail networks, expand digital connectivity, and boost logistics efficiency,” said President Ramaphosa.

The initiative complements domestic infrastructure investments under the National Logistics Crisis Committee (NLCC) and Operation Vulindlela, which aim to eliminate systemic inefficiencies in the transport and energy sectors.

In addition, enhanced digital infrastructure will expand broadband connectivity to underserved regions, stimulate innovation, and enable South African entrepreneurs to access global markets more efficiently.

Promoting Health Security and Biotech Innovation

Beyond industrial and energy investments, the EU package will also bolster South Africa’s pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing capabilities, an area of growing strategic importance since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These investments will support local pharmaceutical manufacturing through partnerships with regulatory authorities, innovative research projects, and biotechnology training,” President Ramaphosa stated.

The funding will facilitate capacity building, clinical research collaboration, and technology transfer initiatives, enabling South Africa to strengthen its role as a regional hub for vaccine production and public health innovation across Africa.

Recognising South Africa’s Economic Reforms

President Ramaphosa emphasised that the EU’s investment is a vote of confidence in South Africa’s ongoing structural reforms, which have improved the country’s attractiveness as a destination for global investment.

“We have made immense progress in overcoming energy supply constraints through the improved performance of Eskom and massive investment in renewables,” he said. “We are improving efficiencies at our ports, opening freight rail lines to private operators, and streamlining regulations to improve the environment for investors.”

He noted that South Africa’s infrastructure-led recovery plan, coupled with efforts to reduce red tape and enhance investor confidence, has positioned the country as a key entry point for trade and investment into the African continent.

Navigating a Complex Global Landscape

The President acknowledged that the EU’s investment arrives at a time of heightened global uncertainty, shaped by geopolitical shifts, supply chain disruptions, and climate risks.

“There is a significant realignment of trade and investment between countries,” Ramaphosa observed. “Rapid advances in technology and the escalating climate crisis are contributing to greater uncertainty.”

He reiterated that the partnership demonstrates South Africa’s determination to build a resilient, future-ready economy that addresses immediate challenges while positioning itself as a leader in sustainable development.

“We are forging ahead with building a resilient and sustainable economy that addresses the needs of the present while positioning itself for the future,” he concluded.

A Partnership for Shared Prosperity

The EU–South Africa partnership under the Global Gateway Initiative represents a new model of cooperation between Africa and Europe — one based on mutual benefit, sustainability, and long-term capacity building.

By linking investment to industrial development, green technology, and human capital, the initiative promises not only to drive economic growth but also to foster inclusion, innovation, and climate resilience.

As South Africa continues to advance its green transition, this partnership signals international recognition of its reform trajectory and economic potential. With strategic implementation, the €11.5 billion investment could serve as a catalyst for industrial transformation, propelling South Africa toward a future defined by sustainability, opportunity, and shared prosperity.