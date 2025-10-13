Forgery Scandal Rocks Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

In a startling development, the Punjab Police have initiated legal action against Navneet Chaturvedi, accused of submitting forged documents in the Rajya Sabha bypoll process. The allegations come from AAP MLAs who claim their signatures were forged on nomination papers.

Chaturvedi, self-identified as the national president of the Janata Party, filed his nominations on October 6 and 13. The involved MLAs deny any support for Chaturvedi, asserting that the signatures allegedly on the documents are not theirs.

This incident has raised serious questions about document integrity in election processes. The police are treating the matter with gravity, labeling it as an attempt to deceive constitutional authorities, with the Rajya Sabha bypoll scheduled for October 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)