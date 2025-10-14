Macron's Stance on Madagascar's Political Stability
French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the importance of maintaining constitutional and institutional order in Madagascar. Speaking from Egypt after a summit on the Gaza ceasefire, Macron refrained from confirming allegations that France assisted Madagascar’s president, Andry Rajoelina, in fleeing the country.
In a statement reflecting his firm stance on political stability, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the necessity of upholding constitutional and institutional frameworks in Madagascar.
This declaration came during a press briefing in Egypt, following a summit addressing the Gaza ceasefire and hostage negotiations.
Macron abstained from verifying news reports alleging France's involvement in helping Madagascar's president, Andry Rajoelina, to exit the nation.
