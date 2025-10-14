Left Menu

Macron's Stance on Madagascar's Political Stability

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the importance of maintaining constitutional and institutional order in Madagascar. Speaking from Egypt after a summit on the Gaza ceasefire, Macron refrained from confirming allegations that France assisted Madagascar’s president, Andry Rajoelina, in fleeing the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 00:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a statement reflecting his firm stance on political stability, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the necessity of upholding constitutional and institutional frameworks in Madagascar.

This declaration came during a press briefing in Egypt, following a summit addressing the Gaza ceasefire and hostage negotiations.

Macron abstained from verifying news reports alleging France's involvement in helping Madagascar's president, Andry Rajoelina, to exit the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

