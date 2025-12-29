Trump, Netanyahu Aim to Propel Gaza Ceasefire Amid Brewing Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump is slated to address the slowing progress of the Gaza ceasefire negotiations during his upcoming meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The leaders are convening at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate to discuss a broader peace framework that also encompasses concerns over Hezbollah and Iranian influences in the region.

This meeting comes amidst mounting tensions between Israel and Hamas, with each party faulting the other for breaching the ceasefire terms. The initial phase of the ceasefire, which included Israeli partial withdrawal and a prisoner exchange, has yet to meet full compliance. The return of the remains of an Israeli hostage held by Hamas remains a sticking point for further diplomatic advances.

Meanwhile, the talks are pressured by a looming electoral timetable for Netanyahu, alongside the overarching geopolitical dynamics involving Iran and Hezbollah. With international bodies poised to enforce a transitional governance for Gaza, Washington and Tel Aviv must navigate these delicate diplomatic waters carefully to maintain regional stability.

