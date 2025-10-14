Left Menu

Emotional Reunions Amidst Ceasefire: Former Hostages Free

Former Israeli hostage Noa Argamani was reunited with her boyfriend, Avinatan Or, who was recently released by Hamas. The couple, seized from a music festival during the October 2023 attack, embraced their freedom as part of a ceasefire deal that saw the exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 00:23 IST
The reunion of former Israeli hostage Noa Argamani and her newly released boyfriend, Avinatan Or, marked an emotional moment amidst an ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The two, separated since the harrowing October 7, 2023 attack, embraced freedom after enduring months of captivity.

A government-released video showed Or reuniting with his family, followed by an emotional meeting with Argamani, who was rescued in June 2024 by Israeli special forces. Their story, highlighted by Argamani's desperate cries on a motorcycle, symbolized the brutal reality faced by hostages during the Hamas attack on a music festival.

Under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal, led by President Donald Trump, Hamas released Or and 19 Israeli hostages, while Israel reciprocated by freeing around 2,000 Palestinian detainees. The agreement, a significant diplomatic achievement, brings new hope for families on both sides affected by the prolonged conflict.

