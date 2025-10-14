Emotional Reunions Amidst Ceasefire: Former Hostages Free

The reunion of former Israeli hostage Noa Argamani and her newly released boyfriend, Avinatan Or, marked an emotional moment amidst an ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The two, separated since the harrowing October 7, 2023 attack, embraced freedom after enduring months of captivity.

A government-released video showed Or reuniting with his family, followed by an emotional meeting with Argamani, who was rescued in June 2024 by Israeli special forces. Their story, highlighted by Argamani's desperate cries on a motorcycle, symbolized the brutal reality faced by hostages during the Hamas attack on a music festival.

Under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal, led by President Donald Trump, Hamas released Or and 19 Israeli hostages, while Israel reciprocated by freeing around 2,000 Palestinian detainees. The agreement, a significant diplomatic achievement, brings new hope for families on both sides affected by the prolonged conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)