Kharkiv Under Fire: Russian Strikes Hit Medical Facility
A recent assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, by Russian forces resulted in outages in three districts. The city was targeted with guided bombs, striking a medical facility, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov. The attack has caused significant disruptions and raised concerns about civilian safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 01:34 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 01:34 IST
A Russian attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has resulted in partial power outages in three districts, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.
The mayor reported on the Telegram messaging app that the city was targeted with guided bombs by Russian forces.
A medical facility was among the structures hit in this latest assault, raising concerns for civilian safety and access to healthcare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
