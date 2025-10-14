Russian Tech Behind North Korea's Missile?
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman suggested that Russian technology may be part of North Korea's new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, showcased at a recent military parade. This was stated during a parliamentary hearing in response to a lawmaker's question.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman revealed on Tuesday that North Korea's newly displayed Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile might have been developed using Russian technology.
This statement was made in response to a lawmaker's question during a hearing in the South Korean parliament.
The display of the advanced nuclear-capable missile occurred during a military parade, raising concerns about North Korea's growing capabilities.
