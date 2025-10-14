Left Menu

Russian Tech Behind North Korea's Missile?

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman suggested that Russian technology may be part of North Korea's new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, showcased at a recent military parade. This was stated during a parliamentary hearing in response to a lawmaker's question.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-10-2025 08:34 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 08:34 IST
Russian Tech Behind North Korea's Missile?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman revealed on Tuesday that North Korea's newly displayed Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile might have been developed using Russian technology.

This statement was made in response to a lawmaker's question during a hearing in the South Korean parliament.

The display of the advanced nuclear-capable missile occurred during a military parade, raising concerns about North Korea's growing capabilities.

TRENDING

1
Japan Prepares for Parliament Session to Elect New Prime Minister

Japan Prepares for Parliament Session to Elect New Prime Minister

 Japan
2
Kremlin Critic Khodorkovsky Accused of Terrorist Activities

Kremlin Critic Khodorkovsky Accused of Terrorist Activities

 Global
3
FS Compressors India's 15-Year Milestone: A $100 Crore Expansion Announcement

FS Compressors India's 15-Year Milestone: A $100 Crore Expansion Announcemen...

 India
4
Ferty9 Leads India in Fertility Revolution with Expert Appointment

Ferty9 Leads India in Fertility Revolution with Expert Appointment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025