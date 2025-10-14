Cleric Faces Attack Over Illegal Construction Dispute

Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad faced an attack involving stones and bricks when he and his supporters visited the site of a purported illegal construction in the Karbala area of Abbas Bagh, according to police reports.

No casualties were reported in the attack that occurred on Monday, though there was minor damage to a vehicle. Following the incident, Maulana Jawad organized a sit-in at the location with his supporters, accusing law enforcement of negligence in handling the situation.

The sit-in concluded after an assurance from a senior police officer that appropriate measures would be taken against the attackers. The authorities confirmed that a complaint related to the attack has been filed and an FIR is forthcoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)