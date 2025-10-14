Left Menu

China Strikes Back: Countermeasures Against U.S.-Linked Hanwha Ocean Subsidiaries

China's commerce ministry has launched countermeasures against U.S.-linked subsidiaries of South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean. The move bars Chinese entities from transaction with these subsidiaries, accusing them of supporting U.S. investigative activities. This comes amid U.S.-China tensions over maritime industry port fees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 10:08 IST
China Strikes Back: Countermeasures Against U.S.-Linked Hanwha Ocean Subsidiaries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Chinese commerce ministry has imposed countermeasures against five U.S.-linked subsidiaries of South Korean shipbuilding firm Hanwha Ocean. This latest development prohibits any organizations and individuals within China from engaging in transactions or cooperative activities with these entities, the ministry's statement declared.

The statement further accused Hanwha Ocean's U.S.-related subsidiaries of supporting U.S. investigative activities that allegedly undermine China's sovereignty and security. Hanwha Ocean did not immediately respond to a Reuters inquiry for comment.

This move coincides with the implementation of additional port fees by both China and the U.S. targeting each other's vessels, a significant escalation in the maritime industry tensions between the two global superpowers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Prepares for Parliament Session to Elect New Prime Minister

Japan Prepares for Parliament Session to Elect New Prime Minister

 Japan
2
Kremlin Critic Khodorkovsky Accused of Terrorist Activities

Kremlin Critic Khodorkovsky Accused of Terrorist Activities

 Global
3
FS Compressors India's 15-Year Milestone: A $100 Crore Expansion Announcement

FS Compressors India's 15-Year Milestone: A $100 Crore Expansion Announcemen...

 India
4
Ferty9 Leads India in Fertility Revolution with Expert Appointment

Ferty9 Leads India in Fertility Revolution with Expert Appointment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025