China Strikes Back: Countermeasures Against U.S.-Linked Hanwha Ocean Subsidiaries
China's commerce ministry has launched countermeasures against U.S.-linked subsidiaries of South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean. The move bars Chinese entities from transaction with these subsidiaries, accusing them of supporting U.S. investigative activities. This comes amid U.S.-China tensions over maritime industry port fees.
The Chinese commerce ministry has imposed countermeasures against five U.S.-linked subsidiaries of South Korean shipbuilding firm Hanwha Ocean. This latest development prohibits any organizations and individuals within China from engaging in transactions or cooperative activities with these entities, the ministry's statement declared.
The statement further accused Hanwha Ocean's U.S.-related subsidiaries of supporting U.S. investigative activities that allegedly undermine China's sovereignty and security. Hanwha Ocean did not immediately respond to a Reuters inquiry for comment.
This move coincides with the implementation of additional port fees by both China and the U.S. targeting each other's vessels, a significant escalation in the maritime industry tensions between the two global superpowers.
