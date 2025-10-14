Punjab Police Unveils Major Illegal Weapon Smuggling Plot

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police has dismantled a major illegal weapon smuggling network. The operation culminated in the arrest of Amarbir Singh in Amritsar, marking a pivotal step in curbing cross-border crime, officials said.

The crackdown yielded a significant cache of arms, including six pistols, 11 magazines, and 111 live cartridges. Officials revealed that Singh, who recently returned from Canada, was linked to Pakistan-based smugglers, suggesting a broader smuggling network.

Authorities have registered an FIR and are conducting an extensive investigation to unravel further connections and dismantle the entire smuggling ring, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

