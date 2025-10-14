Left Menu

Punjab Police Unveils Major Illegal Weapon Smuggling Plot

Punjab Police successfully uncovered an illegal weapon smuggling operation with the arrest of Amarbir Singh from Amritsar. The operation led to the recovery of six pistols, 11 magazines, and 111 live cartridges. The accused had ties with Pakistan-based smugglers, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-10-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 11:52 IST
Punjab Police Unveils Major Illegal Weapon Smuggling Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police has dismantled a major illegal weapon smuggling network. The operation culminated in the arrest of Amarbir Singh in Amritsar, marking a pivotal step in curbing cross-border crime, officials said.

The crackdown yielded a significant cache of arms, including six pistols, 11 magazines, and 111 live cartridges. Officials revealed that Singh, who recently returned from Canada, was linked to Pakistan-based smugglers, suggesting a broader smuggling network.

Authorities have registered an FIR and are conducting an extensive investigation to unravel further connections and dismantle the entire smuggling ring, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferty9 Leads India in Fertility Revolution with Expert Appointment

Ferty9 Leads India in Fertility Revolution with Expert Appointment

 India
2
Empowerment Loans: Boosting Women Entrepreneurs in Delhi

Empowerment Loans: Boosting Women Entrepreneurs in Delhi

 India
3
Patel Retail Opens 47th Store, Expands in Mumbai Region

Patel Retail Opens 47th Store, Expands in Mumbai Region

 India
4
Controversial Event at TISS Sparks Legal Action Against Students

Controversial Event at TISS Sparks Legal Action Against Students

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025