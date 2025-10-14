Mamata Banerjee Leads Relief Efforts in Disaster-Stricken North Bengal
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is actively overseeing relief and rehabilitation efforts in north Bengal after devastating natural disasters. Changing her initial plans, she is consulting with local officials and assessing the damage. Her visit includes review meetings and on-site inspections to ensure effective recovery operations.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has altered her itinerary during her visit to north Bengal, a region recently ravaged by natural disasters. Originally slated to visit Mirik, she will now hold a crucial review meeting with Block Development Officers in Kurseong to assess ongoing relief and recovery efforts in the beleaguered areas.
The decision to change plans comes amidst extensive relief work following landslides and floods that have left at least 32 people dead and thousands homeless. The Chief Minister will later proceed to Darjeeling for an administrative meeting, emphasizing the importance of detailed damage reports from the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).
Earlier, Banerjee toured Nagarakata in Jalpaiguri district, visiting severely affected areas and relief camps. This visit marks her second trip to the disaster-hit region, underscoring her commitment to overseeing the relief work through the week.
