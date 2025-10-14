Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Leads Relief Efforts in Disaster-Stricken North Bengal

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is actively overseeing relief and rehabilitation efforts in north Bengal after devastating natural disasters. Changing her initial plans, she is consulting with local officials and assessing the damage. Her visit includes review meetings and on-site inspections to ensure effective recovery operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-10-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 12:41 IST
Mamata Banerjee Leads Relief Efforts in Disaster-Stricken North Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has altered her itinerary during her visit to north Bengal, a region recently ravaged by natural disasters. Originally slated to visit Mirik, she will now hold a crucial review meeting with Block Development Officers in Kurseong to assess ongoing relief and recovery efforts in the beleaguered areas.

The decision to change plans comes amidst extensive relief work following landslides and floods that have left at least 32 people dead and thousands homeless. The Chief Minister will later proceed to Darjeeling for an administrative meeting, emphasizing the importance of detailed damage reports from the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

Earlier, Banerjee toured Nagarakata in Jalpaiguri district, visiting severely affected areas and relief camps. This visit marks her second trip to the disaster-hit region, underscoring her commitment to overseeing the relief work through the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferty9 Leads India in Fertility Revolution with Expert Appointment

Ferty9 Leads India in Fertility Revolution with Expert Appointment

 India
2
Empowerment Loans: Boosting Women Entrepreneurs in Delhi

Empowerment Loans: Boosting Women Entrepreneurs in Delhi

 India
3
Patel Retail Opens 47th Store, Expands in Mumbai Region

Patel Retail Opens 47th Store, Expands in Mumbai Region

 India
4
Controversial Event at TISS Sparks Legal Action Against Students

Controversial Event at TISS Sparks Legal Action Against Students

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025