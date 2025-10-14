New Zealand to Scrap Broadcast Ad Restrictions on Sundays and Holidays

New Zealand broadcasters will soon be able to air advertisements freely on Sundays and public holidays, marking a significant shift in the country’s broadcasting landscape. The reform follows the passing of the Broadcasting Amendment Bill through its third reading in Parliament, Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith announced today.

Goldsmith described the change as “long overdue,” emphasizing that the move will “level the playing field” for traditional broadcasters who have been operating under outdated restrictions that do not apply to online streaming platforms. “Local media companies have been at a competitive disadvantage for too long,” he said. “While broadcasters faced limits on advertising during certain times, global streaming services could run ads around the clock without restriction.”

The legislation is expected to provide a much-needed boost to the domestic media sector, which continues to face revenue challenges amid growing digital competition. Industry forecasts estimate that removing these restrictions could generate an additional $6 million annually — a modest but important injection of funds for a struggling industry.

Goldsmith noted that the media landscape has changed dramatically over the past decade. “The way New Zealanders consume news and entertainment has fundamentally shifted,” he said. “New Zealand on Air’s latest data shows YouTube is now the most popular media platform in the country, reaching 43 percent of the population every day. This illustrates how traditional regulatory frameworks no longer reflect modern viewing habits.”

The restrictions, first introduced decades ago when television and radio were dominant, were originally intended to preserve the sanctity of Sundays and major holidays. However, the rise of digital platforms and on-demand services has made such limits increasingly redundant.

The removal of these restrictions aligns with the government’s broader push to modernize media policy and support the sustainability of local broadcasters. The change has been widely welcomed by the industry, with many executives and advocacy groups calling it a “common-sense update” that will help New Zealand media remain viable in a rapidly evolving market.

The reform is expected to take effect in the coming months, following formal assent and regulatory adjustments. Once enacted, it will apply to all licensed broadcasters, including television and radio operators.

This policy marks one of several measures under consideration by the Government to strengthen local media in the face of global competition and declining advertising revenues — a challenge shared by many countries worldwide.