IREDA Reports Record Q2 FY26 Growth, Fuelling India’s Clean Energy Ambitions

India’s renewable energy momentum continues to accelerate, with the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) posting yet another quarter of robust financial and operational growth. Announcing its audited financial results for the second quarter (Q2) and half year ended September 30, 2025, IREDA reaffirmed its pivotal role in driving the country’s clean energy transition and advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in the green economy.

The announcement came following a meeting of IREDA’s Board of Directors, where the quarterly results were approved. The figures demonstrate exceptional year-on-year growth across all major performance indicators—underscoring IREDA’s position as a key financial catalyst for India’s renewable energy revolution.

Minister Highlights IREDA’s Role in Building a Sustainable Future

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Shri Pralhad Joshi, commended IREDA’s continued strong performance, emphasizing that the agency’s growth reflects India’s deep commitment to sustainability and energy self-reliance.

“India’s clean energy journey continues to gain strong momentum, driven by IREDA’s outstanding performance in Q2 FY26,” the Minister said. “The agency is fostering sustainable growth and lighting up India’s future—empowering collective efforts toward a greener and brighter tomorrow with passion and purpose.”

Strong Financial Performance: Q2 FY26 vs Q2 FY25

IREDA’s Q2 FY26 results represent a major leap in financial health and lending capacity, reinforcing its strategic focus on supporting renewable energy developers and green infrastructure projects nationwide.

Key Financial Highlights (Standalone):

Loan Sanctions: ₹21,408 crore vs ₹8,724 crore — up 145%

Loan Disbursements: ₹8,062 crore vs ₹4,462 crore — up 81%

Loan Book: ₹84,477 crore vs ₹64,564 crore — up 31%

Net Worth: ₹12,920 crore vs ₹9,336 crore — up 38%

Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹549 crore vs ₹388 crore — up 41%

Revenue from Operations: ₹2,057 crore vs ₹1,630 crore — up 26%

These results indicate sustained financial resilience and growth momentum, driven by increased renewable project financing, efficient risk management, and strong borrower confidence.

Leadership Remarks: A Testament to Strategy and Execution

Commenting on the quarterly performance, Shri Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director, IREDA, attributed the strong growth to IREDA’s strategic clarity, prudent financial discipline, and an unwavering focus on execution.

“IREDA’s consistent growth across quarters underscores our strategic focus and operational excellence,” Shri Das stated. “Our expanding loan book and strong financials reflect the trust placed in us by our stakeholders and reaffirm our role as a key enabler in India’s clean energy ecosystem.”

He extended appreciation to Team IREDA for their dedication and innovation, and expressed gratitude to the Hon’ble Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy; Minister of State; Secretary, MNRE; senior ministry officials; and the Board of Directors for their continued support and guidance.

IREDA: Financing the Future of Green Growth

As the nodal public sector enterprise under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), IREDA plays a central role in financing projects that contribute to India’s renewable energy targets, including the national goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based power capacity by 2030.

The agency provides financial assistance across diverse segments—solar, wind, hydro, bioenergy, e-mobility, green hydrogen, and energy efficiency projects. It has been instrumental in facilitating India’s green transition by mobilizing both domestic and international capital, ensuring that developers have timely access to credit for project execution.

With its loan book surpassing ₹84,000 crore, IREDA continues to expand its reach, supporting small and large-scale developers alike. Its growing net worth and profitability reflect a sound financial foundation that enables it to scale up renewable energy lending while maintaining fiscal prudence.

Empowering India’s Clean Energy Mission

IREDA’s growth aligns closely with the government’s strategic priorities under Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), National Green Hydrogen Mission, and the Energy Transition Roadmap 2030. Through innovative financing models and public-private partnerships, IREDA is helping India move toward a low-carbon economy while promoting energy access and sustainability.

The agency is also championing inclusive financing, extending support to emerging entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and decentralized renewable energy ventures that contribute to rural development and job creation.

A Vision for Global Leadership in Renewable Financing

IREDA’s achievements have positioned India as a global leader in green financing among emerging economies. Its emphasis on transparency, digital transformation, and governance has strengthened stakeholder trust, enabling the agency to expand its funding capacity and attract global climate finance partnerships.

With the world increasingly shifting toward renewable sources, IREDA’s consistent growth story serves as a benchmark for climate-resilient development finance institutions.

A Green Decade Ahead

Looking forward, IREDA aims to further diversify its portfolio, enhance digital lending platforms, and support innovative sectors such as battery energy storage, offshore wind, and green hydrogen infrastructure. These efforts are expected to accelerate India’s transition toward net-zero emissions by 2070.

As IREDA continues to achieve record growth, it remains a symbol of India’s determination to lead the global clean energy revolution—anchored in sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity.