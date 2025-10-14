President Ramaphosa to Visit Indonesia, Vietnam and Attend ASEAN Summit in Asia Tour

President Cyril Ramaphosa will embark on a three-nation visit to Asia from 22 to 28 October 2025, strengthening South Africa’s diplomatic, economic, and strategic engagements with the rapidly growing South-East Asian region. The itinerary includes State Visits to Indonesia and Vietnam, followed by the President’s participation at the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit as Guest of the Chair.

The visit forms part of South Africa’s ongoing foreign policy drive to diversify export markets, deepen South–South cooperation, and expand strategic partnerships across Asia — a region increasingly pivotal to global trade, innovation, and sustainable development.

Deepening Strategic Ties with South-East Asia

Announcing the visit at a media briefing on Monday, Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the trip underscores South Africa’s commitment to broadening its international partnerships beyond traditional markets in Europe and North America.

“These engagements underscore the growing importance of South-East Asia in South Africa’s efforts to diversify and expand its export markets, and to strengthen inter-regional cooperation,” Magwenya said. “President Ramaphosa’s participation in the ASEAN Summits follows South Africa’s recognition as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN in 2023 — a milestone in advancing South–South cooperation and fostering inclusive, sustainable development through enhanced political, economic, and multilateral collaboration.”

The partnership gives South Africa greater access to ASEAN’s extensive trade network, which represents a combined market of more than 680 million people and a regional GDP exceeding US$3.7 trillion, positioning the bloc as a key driver of the global economy.

Expanding Trade, Investment, and Skills Development

According to the Presidency, the visits to Indonesia and Vietnam will focus on trade expansion, investment promotion, and technological cooperation, while strengthening collaboration in areas such as manufacturing, agriculture, renewable energy, and digital innovation.

“This visit to South-East Asia, including several that precede it and a few still to follow this year, is part of an ongoing intensification of opening new trade opportunities and expanding existing trade markets for South African goods and produce,” Magwenya explained.

President Ramaphosa is expected to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts in both Indonesia and Vietnam, as well as meet captains of industry, investors, and chambers of commerce to identify new areas of cooperation.

The Presidency said the engagements will also seek skills development and technology transfer opportunities for South Africa’s youth. “Over and above a laser focus on trade, the President has been seeking more opportunities for skills development exchanges that will benefit the youth of South Africa,” Magwenya noted. “In every engagement with Heads of State and business leaders, he has consistently championed the cause of skills exchange, innovation partnerships, and industrial upskilling.”

Strengthening South–South Cooperation

South Africa’s role as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN marks a significant step in the country’s foreign policy under the Foreign Policy White Paper’s “Africa and the World” vision. This partnership allows for collaboration in sectors such as climate change mitigation, digital economy, health, food security, maritime cooperation, and connectivity.

Through these engagements, South Africa aims to enhance inter-regional collaboration between Africa and ASEAN, contributing to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) by creating new export corridors and learning from ASEAN’s success in regional integration.

President’s Domestic Engagements Before Departure

Before departing for Asia, President Ramaphosa has a full domestic agenda. On Tuesday, 14 October 2025, he will appear in Cape Town to respond to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

According to the Presidency, this session will cover key governance themes including:

Mechanisms to monitor the state of service delivery and the quality of government services;

Progress in reviving local industries and strengthening the manufacturing sector; and

An update on South Africa’s case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning the State of Israel.

Later the same evening, President Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at a dinner marking the 30th Anniversary of the Public Protector South Africa (PPSA) during its International Conference.

Celebrating 30 Years of the Public Protector

The PPSA, established in 1995, plays a vital constitutional role in promoting good governance, accountability, and the rule of law. The 30-year celebration will bring together global oversight institutions, including representatives from BRICS nations, The Commonwealth, the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI), the Africa Ombudsman and Mediators Association (AOMA), the European Union, and the G20.

“The Public Protector’s institution has, over the past three decades, demonstrated resilience and an unwavering commitment to upholding democratic values despite numerous challenges,” Magwenya said. “This conference will reinforce the importance of strong, independent oversight bodies in advancing democracy and service delivery.”

7th Social Justice Summit: Pathways to Equality and Peace

On Friday, 17 October, President Ramaphosa will address the 7th Social Justice Summit at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). The summit’s theme — “Social Justice, Food Security and Peace: Pathways to Equality, Solidarity, Sustainability and Climate Resilience” — will guide discussions among policymakers, legislators, civil society, traditional leaders, academics, and the judiciary.

Magwenya said the summit aligns with the G20 Development Working Group’s priorities, particularly in mobilising finance for development, enhancing social protection systems, and addressing global public goods for resilience.

“The President’s keynote will reaffirm South Africa’s commitment to constitutional accountability, inclusive governance, and the pursuit of social justice,” Magwenya added. “The discussions will explore how transformative governance, business participation, and civil society action can ensure the equal enjoyment of all rights and freedoms.”

Advancing South Africa’s Global Leadership

President Ramaphosa’s forthcoming engagements — both domestically and internationally — reflect his administration’s broader focus on governance renewal, global engagement, and economic recovery.

His participation in the ASEAN Summit will further consolidate South Africa’s role as a bridge between Africa and Asia, advancing multilateral cooperation and creating new pathways for trade, innovation, and sustainable development.

“South Africa’s expanding global footprint reflects our commitment to building resilient partnerships that serve our national interests and contribute to a fair, inclusive global order,” the Presidency stated.