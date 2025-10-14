Political Turmoil: Lecornu Faces Crucial No-Confidence Vote

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu will address parliament on Tuesday in a bid to outline his budgetary priorities, hoping to gain enough support from the Socialists to escape a no-confidence vote. The vote, which could deeply impact the political stability in France, is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Both the far-left and far-right have already submitted their own motions of no-confidence, presenting a significant hurdle for Lecornu. He needs to persuade the Socialist Party not to support the motion, which requires just about 25 Socialist votes to pass.

Experts suggest that if Lecornu fails, President Emmanuel Macron may have no option but to call for fresh legislative elections, as France grapples with its worst political crisis in decades. The country is politically divided, making budgetary approvals increasingly difficult.

(With inputs from agencies.)