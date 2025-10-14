CoGTA Minister Hlabisa to Lead Key Talks at uMzinyathi Water Summit in KZN

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, will deliver the keynote address at the upcoming uMzinyathi Water Summit, scheduled for 16–17 October 2025 at the Battlefield Country Lodge in Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal. The two-day summit will bring together national, provincial, and local government stakeholders to tackle the pressing water service delivery challenges affecting the uMzinyathi District Municipality’s 61 wards.

A Crucial Dialogue for Water Security and Service Delivery

The summit is being convened amid mounting concerns over water shortages, infrastructure deterioration, and uneven access to clean water across the district’s rural and peri-urban areas. These challenges have been compounded by aging infrastructure, limited municipal capacity, and funding constraints, prompting calls for urgent intervention.

Minister Hlabisa’s participation signals CoGTA’s commitment to strengthening local governance capacity and ensuring that basic services such as water provision are delivered equitably and sustainably in line with the Constitution and national development priorities.

“The uMzinyathi Water Summit provides a vital platform to align government’s collective efforts in restoring reliable water access and improving local infrastructure planning,” a statement from the department read. “It underscores our shared responsibility to ensure every community has access to safe and sustainable water services.”

Focus on the Water Services Authority Capacity Building Plan

At the core of the summit’s agenda is the implementation of the Water Services Authority (WSA) Capacity Building Plan, a key framework developed under the Water Services Act (Act 108 of 1997). The plan aims to strengthen the institutional and technical capacity of municipalities, ensuring that they are better equipped to manage, maintain, and expand water infrastructure.

Sessions will focus on:

Assessing progress in rolling out the WSA Capacity Building Plan across uMzinyathi’s local municipalities;

Enhancing intergovernmental coordination among the Department of Cooperative Governance, Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), and provincial departments;

Leveraging Section 154 of the Constitution to provide targeted provincial and national support to underperforming municipalities; and

Maximizing the use of grant funding — including the Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG) and Water Services Infrastructure Grant (WSIG) — for sustainable water delivery and infrastructure upgrades.

DCoG and MISA: Supporting Municipal Infrastructure Development

The Department of Cooperative Governance (DCoG), through its implementing arm, the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA), continues to provide technical assistance, project management expertise, and training to municipalities across South Africa.

Under Section 154 of the Constitution, both the national and provincial spheres of government are mandated to support and strengthen the capacity of municipalities to manage their affairs and fulfill their functions effectively.

In the context of uMzinyathi, this includes deploying technical experts to assist with water infrastructure design, maintenance, and operation; enhancing financial planning for water projects; and introducing performance monitoring systems to ensure accountability and efficiency.

Addressing the Water Crisis in uMzinyathi

The uMzinyathi District Municipality, which encompasses Endumeni, Nquthu, Msinga, and Umvoti Local Municipalities, has long struggled with inconsistent water supply, poor maintenance of boreholes and reticulation systems, and limited bulk water storage capacity.

Rural communities remain the hardest hit, with many depending on water tankers and community standpipes. These challenges have been exacerbated by prolonged droughts, vandalism of infrastructure, and budgetary shortfalls.

The summit will therefore serve as a platform for:

Identifying priority infrastructure projects for short-term intervention;

Establishing monitoring mechanisms to track water project implementation; and

Encouraging public–private partnerships to mobilize additional funding for infrastructure renewal.

A Collaborative Effort Toward Sustainable Water Delivery

In addition to CoGTA, the summit will see participation from the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government, District and Local Municipalities, traditional leaders, civil society organizations, and private sector partners.

This multi-stakeholder engagement aims to create a shared roadmap for sustainable water provision, emphasizing coordination rather than duplication of efforts. By integrating planning and financial resources across all levels of government, the summit hopes to accelerate service delivery and build resilient water systems.

Minister Hlabisa: “Water is Central to Development and Dignity”

Minister Hlabisa is expected to highlight water as a fundamental pillar of socio-economic development and human dignity, noting that inefficient service delivery undermines public trust and economic stability.

“Every South African has the right to access clean and reliable water. This summit is about turning that constitutional promise into a daily reality,” he said ahead of the event. “Our focus must be on strengthening institutions, empowering municipalities, and delivering infrastructure that serves communities for generations to come.”

Aligning with National Priorities and SDGs

The summit’s outcomes will directly contribute to the broader goals of South Africa’s National Development Plan (NDP) 2030, particularly its emphasis on inclusive growth, sustainable infrastructure, and environmental resilience. It also aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6), which calls for universal access to safe and affordable drinking water by 2030.

Toward a Water-Secure Future for uMzinyathi

The uMzinyathi Water Summit 2025 is expected to produce a District Action Plan outlining short, medium, and long-term interventions for improving water services. This will include timelines, accountability frameworks, and funding strategies to ensure measurable progress.

As Minister Hlabisa takes the podium in Dundee, the focus will be on translating commitments into action, reinforcing the government’s pledge to deliver sustainable water access across all 61 wards of the district — a step that symbolizes the country’s ongoing efforts to build capable, responsive, and service-oriented local governance.