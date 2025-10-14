Left Menu

NHRC Marks 32 Years: A Legacy of Advocacy and Reform

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has handled over 23 lakh cases, promoting policy reforms and transparency since 1993. Celebrating its 32nd anniversary, the NHRC will host events with Former President Kovind as chief guest, emphasizing human rights and policy discussions on various social issues.

Updated: 14-10-2025 15:29 IST
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) disclosed it has managed more than 23 lakh cases, including 2,981 via suo motu cognizance, over its 32-year tenure. This announcement was made as the Commission prepares to commemorate its 32nd anniversary.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind will grace the event as the chief guest alongside NHRC Chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian and other notable officials. Scheduled to take place at Vigyan Bhawan, the function aims to reflect on the Commission's journey and its unwavering commitment to human rights protection and advocacy for policy reforms.

The celebration will feature a national conference dedicated to the 'Human Rights of Prison Inmates', gathering a diverse array of stakeholders to discuss crucial issues and the Commission's notable interventions, such as the issuance of 31 advisories and recommendations for amending discriminatory laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

